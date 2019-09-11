Lamar Jackson named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

For a week, at least, Lamar Jackson silenced every possible critic.

The Ravens quarterback, who some old people thought wasn’t necessarily a quarterback at all, was named AFC offensive player of the week following his passing clinic against the Dolphins.

Though the Ravens didn’t need all of it against an overmatched opponent, Jackson was 17-of-20 passing for 324 yards and five touchdowns.

He even didn’t have to run much, and showed a nice sense of timing on some play-action passes for big gains.

The Dolphins (or at least their opponents) could become regulars in the weekly award space, as big performances against them should be the norm.