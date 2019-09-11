LeSean McCoy loves Chiefs offense: “That’s not normal”

Getty Images

Veteran running back LeSean McCoy had an idea he’d like being in the Chiefs offense, based on his background with coach Andy Reid.

But seeing it up close made him realize how happy he was to be in Kansas City.

McCoy didn’t start last week’s game because he just arrived and Damien Williams has been there, and he didn’t finish because of cramping. That allowed him to watch the operation, and he was impressed.

“It was nice just watching how fast they were going up and down the field,” McCoy said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. “How much space they had, how many opportunities they had, the gains they were getting each play. At one point in the game, we were averaging like 15 yards [per] touch. That’s not normal. To see it firsthand is pretty cool.”

McCoy had 10 carries for 81 yards, and a stray catch in his first action. He played 20 snaps (Williams played 45), and showed he still has some pop with a 31-yard run.

“I want to earn myself on this team,” McCoy said. “I don’t want it just because of my name or what I’ve done in the past or my relationship with Andy Reid or my numbers. I want to earn it.

“These guys are established. It’s been a great offense before I got here, and if I wasn’t even here, it would still be a great offense. I just want to be part of it, earn every play I get and every possession.”

The Chiefs have rolled a number of different backs through, but McCoy has a unique opportunity here. Between his background with Reid and his accomplishments, he’s positioned to succeed. And if someone else is subbing for him at that moment, he seems content to watch the fun.