Michael Crabtree set to make Cardinals debut this weekend

The Cardinals didn’t include wide receiver in the lineup for last Sunday’s game against the Lions, but the veteran isn’t going to be in street clothes this weekend.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Crabtree is going to make his first regular season appearance since signing with the club this summer. Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Damiere Byrd and KeeSean Johnson saw the most snaps at receiver in Week One.

“I haven’t been playing, I haven’t been here,” Crabtree said, via the team’s website. “Now I’m here, now it’s time to go.”

Kingsbury didn’t specify the role Kingsbury will play, but said he knows the veteran “will be excited for this one.”

The Cardinals will be in Baltimore to face the Ravens this Sunday. Crabtree may not be the Cardinals veteran most associated with the Ravens, but he did spend last season with the team and caught 54 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns while starting every game.