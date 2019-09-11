Pat Elflein misses Wednesday’s practice for Vikings

Getty Images

Vikings center-turned-guard Pat Elflein emerged from Sunday’s win over the Falcons with a knee injury. Elflein did not practice on Wednesday, the first full day of work in advance of a Week Two showdown with the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Also not practicing for the Viking was cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who dislocated an elbow on Sunday. Alexander doesn’t need surgery, and he may not miss much time, after all. Consider this exchange between coach Mike Zimmer and reporters from Wednesday.

Q: “How long do you expect to be without Mackensie Alexander?”

A: “Who said I’m going to be without him?”

Q: “So could he play this week?”

A: “We’ll see.”

Q: “How did his MRI go?”

A: “It was pretty good.”

Five Vikings were limited in practice, including linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), cornerback Mike Hughes (knee), cornerback Mark Fields (groin), receiver Josh Doctson (hamstring), and tight end Tyler Conklin (ribs).

Hughes tore an ACL during his rookie season; Zimmer said Wednesday “there’s a chance” Hughes plays on Sunday.