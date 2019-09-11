Patrick Mahomes practicing and feeling “pretty good,” according to Andy Reid

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is practicing Wednesday, a good sign after his ankle injury Sunday.

“Right now, he feels pretty good,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Mahomes’ ankle got turned on a sack by Yannick Ngakoue in the second quarter. It came on the same play Myles Jack was ejected, giving Mahomes time to get his ankle taped and back on the field.

He never missed a play, but he was limping.

Mahomes finished 25-of-33 for 378 yards and three touchdowns for a 143.2 passer rating, prompting his coach to say, “The quarterback had a couple of things that he can clean up.”

Reid can be considered a hard grader.