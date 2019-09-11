Quincy Enunwa to miss season with neck injury

Getty Images

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa missed the entire 2017 season with a neck injury and it looks like the Jets wideout is going to miss the final 15 games of this season for the same reason.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reported on Wednesday morning that Enunwa will miss the rest of the year after suffering another neck injury against the Bills in Week One. Head coach Adam Gase confirmed the news at his press conference a bit later in the morning.

Enunwa signed a four-year, $36 million extension with the team this offseason, but one has to wonder if Enunwa will be playing again after a second serious neck injury in three years.

The news comes a day after the Jets traded a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Patriots for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. While head coach Adam Gase’s criticism of wideouts seemed to explain that move, Enunwa’s injury makes the need for outside help at receiver even clearer.

Enunwa has been with the Jets since 2014 and has 119 catches, 1,617 yards and five touchdowns over the course of his career.