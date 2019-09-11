Raiders confirm Johnathan Abram out for season

Getty Images

The Raiders had three first-round draft picks this year. One of them has been lost for the season in the first game.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden confirmed today that safety Johnathan Abram will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder on Monday night.

“It’s a big loss,” Gruden said.

Gruden said Abram will have surgery tomorrow and will need months to recover, but he hopes this season can be like a redshirt year for Abram and that he’ll come back better next year.

Abram started in Week One for the Raiders and made five tackles.