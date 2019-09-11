Report: NFL to “give serious consideration” to putting Antonio Brown on exempt list

Posted by Josh Alper on September 11, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT
A statement from the Patriots indicated that the NFL will be investigating the allegations of rape and sexual assault levied in a lawsuit filed against wide receiver Antonio Brown on Tuesday.

Given the nature of the allegations, one of the questions that the league will face is whether or not to place Brown on the Commissioner-Exempt list while that investigation plays out. Brown would be paid while on the list, but he would be ineligible to participate in Patriots games or practices.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that the NFL will “give serious consideration” to putting Brown on that list. One source told Maske that placement on the list is something the league “is going to have to focus on” in the coming days, although it is unclear if any decision would be made before the Patriots play the Dolphins in Week Two.

Brown’s accuser Britney Taylor has expressed a willingness to meet with the league as part of any investigation and league officials are expected to meet on Wednesday about next steps.

115 responses to “Report: NFL to “give serious consideration” to putting Antonio Brown on exempt list

  4. I think Antonio is one of the biggest divas to ever play football. That being said, he has no criminal record and just because he’s a massive jerk doesn’t mean he’s a predator. The timing of this allegation is suspect to say the least.

  7. He should be on the exempt list already.

    Those asking why this isn’t a criminal case yet? It is quite early in the process and it very well could become a criminal case as the investigation proceeds.

    Britney Taylor has agreed to cooperate fully with any all investigations.

  8. And then the THIRD time he assaulted me was several years later. I traveled alone, to the state he lives in to see him. We were alone in his house as I was staying with him. I was laying in his bed since that were I was sleeping…then out of nowhere…..

  10. Why did she not file criminal charges?
    Why are there so many inconsistencies in what she said in the report?
    Why would you go back and work for someone who “assaulted you,
    And have him sign something saying he wouldn’t “flirt” with her anymore.
    There’s a BIG difference between flirting and assaulting someone.

  11. I don’t feel bad for AB at all, but I do feel bad for this situation. I just think of all the guys out there that would give anything to just have a taste of the NFL and then you’ve got this clown who is just throwing it all away. I hope a lot of the younger players around the league and prospective players in college are taking a good look at AB and realizing this is exactly how you don’t act when you get the rare shot to be a pro.

  17. I can’t see the Pats playing him this weekend if Brown is expect to go on the exempt list. They’ll move forwards without him until this is cleared up or Brown is suspended, and as we saw last weekend should be fine.

  18. jjfootball says:

    September 11, 2019 at 9:59 am

    Somehow goodell will step in to save the Patriots their money

    =================================

    Players on the exempt list are still paid.

  19. I believe it happened pretty much as the accuser states – the text messages from Brown lend to her credibility and against his.

    I also believe she never went to the police and kept coming back to Brown because she figured she’d eventually get paid. She didn’t get paid, she realized she was never going to get paid, so now she’s done this – to get paid. So yeah, in that sense, it’s a “money grab.” Is she telling the complete truth? Probably not – she’s putting it the best light possible to get paid. Is Brown telling the complete truth? Yeah, we all know the answer to that question, don’t we?

    Her suing him instead of pressing charges doesn’t mean he didn’t do it – just means she reduced her sense of eventual “justice” to dollars.

    Whatever. There is no one in the world right now I am more tired of hearing about that Antonio Brown.

  20. wait…so Tywreak Hill pleads guilty to assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, his son has a broken arm, the police take the poor kid away from him & the mom…and he doesn’t miss a GAME??? a situation where we KNOW there was an abused pregnant woman AND an abused child??

    but they’re going to make AB miss game(s) because of a CIVIL suit that was just filed???

  21. “Those asking why this isn’t a criminal case yet? It is quite early in the process and it very well could become a criminal case as the investigation proceeds.”

    There’s no investigation by the police. She has to file a criminal complaint which she has not done. Seems highly unlikely this will end up as a criminal case since she has made no effort to file a complaint so far.

  22. I am always right, right? says:
    September 11, 2019 at 10:00 am
    Not defending anyone, but how can an unproven civil accusation land someone on the list?

    —————————————————————————————–
    I think because the agreement the players collectively bargained and agreed to says so.

  24. YOu mean, like they did JAMEIS WINSTON who was also sued for almost the same thing? One rule for NE and one rule for everyone else.

  25. Firstly, there were leaked DMs posted on twitter that appear to be related to these incidents before Brown was released from the Raiders or signed by the Patriots.

    How did the Patriots not see these in advance and know what may be coming?

    Second, given it is a civil suit, it will really depend on what the NFL finds in their own investigation. I don’t know that they would place him on the commissioners exempt list pending outcome of the civil suit that could last a long time. He could be be found not liable 2 years from now.

    Third, what happens if Brown just settles for an undisclosed amount today and Britney Taylor agrees not to discuss it based on the settlement agreement? Given it isn’t criminal that could happen. What would the NFL do then?

  26. Problematic to sanction someone based on accusation. Seems like we’ve been there before not so long ago? Kavanaugh ring a bell?

  29. They should! What’s next for this guy?

    A murder charge. The Patriots made roster changes based on this fool playing, they should have never gotten rid of Thomas.

  30. People’s opinion of Brown aside this is a bad idea. The police are not involved. No charges have been laid. This is strictly a one sided allegation. Basic rules of law have to be followed as if he worked at Walmart.

  33. He should not get paid. If on the exempt list can the Patriots cut him and not pay? They should have a way out for a player that hasn’t played in a game yet. And I’m not a Pats guy.

  34. Colts_RULE says:
    September 11, 2019 at 10:05 am
    wait…so Tywreak Hill pleads guilty to assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, his son has a broken arm, the police take the poor kid away from him & the mom…and he doesn’t miss a GAME??? a situation where we KNOW there was an abused pregnant woman AND an abused child??

    but they’re going to make AB miss game(s) because of a CIVIL suit that was just filed???

    3 1 Rate This

    ————————

    yep. and kareem hunt plays on the browns after video evidence the chiefs and goodell refused to seek

  36. red says:
    September 11, 2019 at 10:03 am
    what happened to innocent until proven guilty?
    ———————————————————
    The NFL is not a court of law. It’s a private business and is free to operate under whatever guidelines and rules they want.

  37. Insanity!

    Let the Criminal Justice System — which has had hundreds of years to develop protocol and checks and balances — work it out.

    An accusation in a civil case can be made by anyone without any evidence and to take it as anything more than that can destroy lives and careers permanently.

  38. red says:
    September 11, 2019 at 10:03 am
    what happened to innocent until proven guilty?

    ————————————————————-

    I’m with you, but I think this case goes beyond “innocent until proven guilty.”

    Assuming those emails are real, do you think a married man like Tom Brady who loves and respects women is going to want to share a room with this guy? Assault or not, AB doesn’t deserve the privilege of playing in the NFL. He has no respect for the world around him and things like this are generally what happens to people who live the way AB lives.

  39. Zero chance he is put on the exemption list. A civil suit filed days after he signs. Right now this is an unfounded accusation made in civil court, not criminal court.

    I do not like AB one bit but this situation needs to play out in court.. probably years from now.

  40. If true this is obviously horrible and Brown doesn’t deserve to play.

    But looking at this strictly from an analytical standpoint. How does this compare to Tyreek Hill being accused by his girlfriend of breaking his child’s arm and punching his child in the stomach? Tyreek Hill was not put on the exempt list.

    If the NFL puts Brown on the ‘exempt list’ then is the NFL saying that (hypothetically – pre investigation) breaking a childs arm and punching them in the stomach is less than rape/sexual assault?

  43. Consider this, she never went to the police, and she is suing for only $75,000? Meanwhile he had refused to invest $1.6 million in her business. This doesn’t pass the smell test.

    One might argue AB should have just paid the money to avoid all this, but then if the rape never happened maybe he is standing on principle(I know hard to believe).

  44. Forgive me for my pessimism, but when was the last time an NFL “investigation” was anything other than a complete joke? They’ll over-compensate one way or another depending on what results they want.

  51. Hmmm, timing is interesting. This wasn’t a problem 3 days ago but now, after signing with NE this comes out? I seem to recall a few folks asserting that the timing of the AB signing was sketchy. Where you guys at now?

  52. I am always right, right? says:
    September 11, 2019 at 10:00 am
    Not defending anyone, but how can an unproven civil accusation land someone on the list?

    Article 46 gives Goodell the right

  53. Sorry people, if this was purely a MONEY GRAB don’t you think she would have filed allegations right after he signed his RAIDERS contract??? I mean seriously, this guy has been out of control for years. Just because nothing has stuck to provide him a criminal record doesn’t mean he isn’t capable of this.

  55. Not a AB or NE fan but the only reason AB would be put on the exempt is to put NE at a disadvantage. I know the NFL can really do anything they want but details hasn’t even come out yet. The is just a lawsuit. For all we know, there wasn’t any complaints filed by the plaintiff at all previously. All of a sudden Brown signs a contract then he get sued from something that started 2 years ago?

    Disregarding the fact that AB isn’t all there to begin with, I think this would definitely be the most opportune time to sue him with a high probability that he’ll just settle.

  57. I’m not a fan of Antonio Brown especially how he behaved with the Steelers and Raiders but this is a civil lawsuit not a criminal investigation. He hasnt been arrested or talked to by the police.The players in the league should be concerned if NFL hands out a punishment to Antonio Brown because how easy will it be for a women to threaten a lawsuit and ruin a person career if they dont pay up

  58. Another incident forget this latest one, It’s a privilege to play in the NFL not a right. With all that has gone on with this guy – Has he earned that right ?

  60. If the NFL hypothetically place him on the exempt list and conduct their investigation then I see a few problematic outcomes:

    1) Brown settles the lawsuit during the NFL investigation and the settlement agreement remains private. Does the NFL take him off the list?

    2) The NFL do not quickly find credible evidence but the lawsuit is still going on and may go on for multiple years. Does the NFL take him off the list? What if he is found not liable 2 years later?

    In either case do they take him off the list?

  62. With just about any suit filed we can find holes in it.

    AB threatened to punch Mayock. This was the point where the NFL should have stepped in. Immediately.

    AB has this idea that he can do, say whatever the hell he wants without repercussions.

    If she is extorting him his attys should be able to prove this. It may be why AB hasn’t settled to prevent this from going public.

    But he needs serious intervention either way.

  63. This is B.S. The NFL is not legally predispose to someone’s guilt or innocence. They should not be able to do anything to anyone until they have gone through our criminal justice system. The NFL is not above a persons right to earn a living until guilt or innocence is proven.

  64. AB sent messages to her confirming at least one of the incidents. So he’s already caught in one lie by denying that. With that and his crazy behavior lately I actually believe this woman. Why she waited I dunno. Maybe she was scared or assumed nobody would believe her but if you read the messages and take into account what we have seen from him lately I have no problem believing he raped her.

  66. So glad this is the Patriots’ problem now. It’s not like they had a need at WR, they got greedy. Josh Gordon is a head case but he’s not a bad guy, just likes his weed. AB seems bat-ish crazy and not so nice. Karma is a b….

  67. I do love how this played out for AB.

    Have a pretend hissy fit about your helmet, act like a child and purposely get out of a contract.

    Agrees with the Pats on a new contract within hours of his release.

    Signs his new contract and gets immediately sued after the signing.

    Perfect karma !!!

    You deserve it AB.

  68. It’s possible that he did wrong, but that is for the authorities to determine and not mr. Big chest’s job. I imagine that she doesn’t have much of criminal case because it’s not often that victims continue to train their abusers. Yet, I’m sure that she will have some excuse to put forward.

  69. If it was a criminal case yes i agree he should go on the exempt list but its not its a civil lawsuit from a accuser who somehow found herself to be in a situation to be assaulted on 3 separate occasions once after a night club at his place. To me the accused sounds full of it but still its a Civil lawsuit not a criminal offense.

  73. If evidence presents itself that a crime occured it doesn’t matter if Ms. Taylor filed a criminal complaint or not. If it is probable that a crime occured the police will become involved whether Ms. Taylor wants them to or not.

    Some of you are obviously children.

  74. bordner says:
    September 11, 2019 at 10:28 am
    What the hell is going on in New England?!! Talk about a dysfunctional franchise!
    ———————
    Yes, yes….

    This “winning every game” and Super Bowl thing is getting ridiculous!! Something’s got to be done!!

  75. It’s a civil lawsuit. She’s just seeking money, not that I sympathize with Brown. He’s cancer but false accusation is also possible. The motive is the nature of the lawsuit. Why not a criminal lawsuit so he’ll go to jail.

  77. footballismybusiness says:
    September 11, 2019 at 10:02 am

    Patriots, do the right thing. Cut this guy loose. He’s not worth it.

    ———————————–

    Since when did the Patriots ever do the ‘right thing’? The signing of AB barely an hour after he was released seems pretty fishy, as have several of their actions over the years, all starting with Spygate.

  82. terripet says:
    September 11, 2019 at 10:02 am
    The cheaters should cut him, but they won’t
    ____________________________

    Coming from the guy who says Tom Brady only throws 2 yard passes. Must suck living in envy. Did you think Irsay should have given up the Colts because of his guilty criminal actions? This is a civil suit. Let it play out but you like sticking to the stupid route.

  83. “What the hell is going on in New England?!! Talk about a dysfunctional franchise!”

    Yeah the Champs who just pounded the Steelers without Brown are “dysfunctional”. That’s pretty funny.

    Dysfunctional player would be a more accurate comment, and that will be dealt with by Goodell or the Pats one way or another.

  85. AB sent messages to her confirming at least one of the incidents. So he’s already caught in one lie by denying that. With that and his crazy behavior lately I actually believe this woman. Why she waited I dunno. Maybe she was scared or assumed nobody would believe her but if you read the messages and take into account what we have seen from him lately I have no problem believing he raped her.
    ———————————————

    The text messages prove nothing because he never denied having relations, he just said they were consensual and this was a money grab. Judging from her actions he could be right.

  86. It is said that Antonio Brown’s net worth is around 30 million so he has decided to play the NFL instead of playing in it just for the hell of it

  89. I don’t know what’s funnier, the fact AB is in the news yet again, or the total hypocrisy among the Pats fan base. Trolling all Chiefs articles all off season about Tyreek Hill, or LeSean McCoy last season. Yet here they sit, trying to poke holes in the story to defend this turd. Do we all recall the couch over the balcony incident? He should be placed on the list for simply exhibiting behaviors detrimental to the league. Allowing this guy to get paid, let alone play, is a black eye on the league.

  93. Preface: I am a Pats fan. But frankly could care less if he is on team or not. That being said I laugh at everyone who is so happy to impose punishment without letting this run its course.
    #1. going on the commissioners exempt list does not mean until the matter is settled. It is until the NFL concludes their investigation. So it is measured in weeks/months not years. He should be placed on the list pending the completion of the internal investigation simply due to the written supporting documents suggest that this is not completely a false charge

    #2. I am troubled that the accuser is more focused on civil vs criminal which suggests this is more about money and less about justice.

    #3 The guys is a douche bag. But I am guessing everyone who deals with him knows that. You decide to do. business with him you can expect it to be less than stellar

    #4. The pats should not cut him simply based on this accusation. They should cut him if he violates any team rules or can’t perform his job.

    I don’t understand the NFL process given that they let Tyreek walk despite. considerable circumstantial evidence to suggest the need to act. I don’t know how you can place him on the commissions list based on a civil dispute. But then again like I said the NFL seems to be clueless

  94. rabidbillsfan says:
    September 11, 2019 at 10:55 am

    I don’t know what’s funnier, the fact AB is in the news yet again, or the total hypocrisy among the Pats fan base. Trolling all Chiefs articles all off season about Tyreek Hill, or LeSean McCoy last season.
    ———————————————————————————–
    You make one good point: The league did not suspend McCoy for similar accusations, and let Tyreke Hill skate for something which seemed worse.

  95. Perfect.

    That would require the Patriots to pay him without him being able to play for them.

    Listen- this was out there. It wasn’t reported, but there were rumors. There is no way the Patriots would not have heard about this if they had done one ounce of due diligence.

    Couldn’t happen to a better bunch.

  96. They found zero evidence and that the accuser was not trustworthy on Zeke…yet 6 game suspension. Brown – 2 years

  97. When a LEO is involved in a shooting, they are placed on leave pending an investigation. The same should apply here. Brown isn’t accussed of some victimless crime. He’s accused of one of the most heinous crimes in society anywhere in the world. Placing him on the commissioner exempt list would set a great precedent for the NFL going forward.

  98. footballpat says:
    September 11, 2019 at 10:51 am
    AB sent messages to her confirming at least one of the incidents. So he’s already caught in one lie by denying that. With that and his crazy behavior lately I actually believe this woman. Why she waited I dunno. Maybe she was scared or assumed nobody would believe her but if you read the messages and take into account what we have seen from him lately I have no problem believing he raped her.
    ———————————————

    The text messages prove nothing because he never denied having relations, he just said they were consensual and this was a money grab. Judging from her actions he could be right.
    ———

    You can still be guilty of sexual assault with someone you are in a consensual relationship with. Just because she had consensual sex with him does not give him blanket approval to whatever he wants to her whenever he wants to do it.

    If he did the vile act he basically admits to at the beginning of his text, he could be guilty of sexual assault regardless of how many times she voluntarily went to bed with him.

  99. Not really much to comment on other than Roger has his best buddies and supports their behavior towards women 100% like Tyreek Hill and gives a atta boy to Clark and Andy for supporting Tyreek with their 100% support of his treatment towards women.

    Then he has his not my bro crowd with Zeke and no evidence but 6 games or was he a pawn with the fight with Jerry with Roger’s Pay.

    The questions is how much of a bro AB is to Roger and is Kraft still protected like the Chiefs…true evidence has nothing to do with Roger, he only needs an accusation (even a trumped up one will work too) to try, convict and hang.

  100. “The NFL is not above a persons right to earn a living until guilt or innocence is proven.”

    The CBA the players agreed to and Article 46 disagree.

  103. Strictly analytical standpoint.

    Right.

    But let’s spend the effort to follow through on your suggestion. Hill: investigated by three entities thoroughly and found not liable by two agencies charged with examining criminal liabilities and one entity charged with protecting the shield. Brown: similar criminal charges have not met one iota of justification. Yet. He will need to run the gauntlet that Hill negotiated successfully.

    Hill – cleared of any charges, free to pursue his NFL dream. Brown – it’s just day 1 for him.

    There. Does that help with the comparison you seek?

  104. jjfootball says:
    September 11, 2019 at 10:25 am
    Bill can fix him, yeah right! Suckers

    —————–

    If true….these incidents occurred on Tomlin’s watch

  105. If he is suspended remember Brady was suspended made Super Bowl
    Edelman was suspended made Super Bowl
    Another suspension adds fire

  108. myspaceyourface says:
    September 11, 2019 at 10:28 am
    Sorry people, if this was purely a MONEY GRAB don’t you think she would have filed allegations right after he signed his RAIDERS contract???

    ——————

    Great point!

  112. Poor Patriots fans. This gives them another chance to play the victim here. Typical. They felt the same thing about the triple murderer, and the soliciting owner and the guy charge with cocaine possession and the guy charged with extreme DUI. Just another day in New England.

  113. I am of mixed mind. This is a “she said he said” civil action. Detrimental conduct suspension (or exempt list) puts all players at risk and subject to extortion. There has to be some form of due process. The NFL is not a government entity yet it derives benefits from Federal Government (tax exempt status) and local governments (tax breaks and stadiums funded with public funds). As such, the NFL should be required to afford Due Process to players under investigation. Putting AB on exempt list lacks due process.
    Then there are inconsistencies in how other cases were handled. To wit: Tyreek Hill and Jarran Reed. Neither were prosecuted in circumstances similar to each other. Reed suspended 6 games; Hill no action.

  114. This lawsuit alone couldn’t legitimately be the basis for putting AB on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, given their failure to do anything at all about Tyreek Hill, as just one example. But I’m guessing at least a few owners are enraged by AB’s manipulative method of getting out of his Raiders contract so he could get on his preferred team, and they would be urging Gooddell to seize on AB’s assault on Mike Mayock as a pretext for assigning him to the list. I don’t think too many people would be bothered by that, not even Patriots fans (and I’m a Patriots fan).

  115. The NFL SHOULD NOT put him on the list until they have completed an investigation. Unfortunately there are people out there that will try to frame celebrities for money. Panicking and putting him on the list gives those people power. Brown has certainly painted himself the villain lately, which heightens the knee-jerk assumption that he is guilty of the accusations. In this country, we are fortunate to be presumed innocent until PROVEN guilty. The NFL should heed that wise principal of justice in this case. They should swiftly pursue as in-depth of an investigation as possible and make their judgement at it’s conclusion.

Leave a Reply

