Sam Darnold out of practice with illness

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold isn’t practicing today but is expected to play Monday night.

Head coach Adam Gase said today that Darnold isn’t feeling well and was told not to come in. Gase said he believes Darnold has strep throat.

Darnold struggled through a rough game in Sunday’s loss to the Bills, averaging just 4.3 yards per pass and getting sacked four times.

The Jets take on the Browns on Monday night in a battle of the top two quarterbacks from last year’s draft, both of whom need to shake off a disappointing Week One performance. Darnold should be good to go, just without a full schedule of practices.