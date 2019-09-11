Texans say Deshaun Watson has “normal bumps and bruises”

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took a (or, more accurately, another) beating Monday night against the Saints.

And while he needed medical attention during the game for what was described as a back issue, and is like sore (again), the team says he’s not injured, per se.

“We ran that play on fourth down and he kind of got flipped in the air,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He just landed. It’s nothing that’s going to keep him out, just treatment, just normal bumps and bruises like every player in the game has.”

It would be normal if Watson took a normal amount of abuse. But he was sacked a league-high 62 times last year, and a league-high six last week. He was also hit 11 times in Monday’s loss to the Saints.

Watson puts himself in some perilous positions by either extending plays or running, but the Texans know they need to do a better job of protecting him.

“Of course, that’s concerning,” right tackle Seantrel Henderson said. “We don’t ever want our quarterback to be touched at all. We just come back and fix what we got to fix and keep people up off him.”

That would be a start.