Tom Brady on Antonio Brown: Things that don’t involve me, don’t involve me

Quarterback Tom Brady had someone new move into the locker a couple of spots away from his in the Patriots locker room this week, but he had little interest in discussing new teammate Antonio Brown on Wednesday.

Brady’s disinterest extended to both on- and off-field matters. When it came to on-field matters, Brady was asked how Brown looked at practice and said he’s trying to get up to speed while turning the attention back to the team as a whole. When it came to the lawsuit alleging rape and sexual assault that’s been filed against Brown, Brady had even less to say.

“I’m just trying to show up and play football. Miami’s a good team,” Brady said. “Things that don’t involve me, don’t involve me.”

Brady was also asked about Brown staying at his house as Al Michaels said on Sunday night that an invitation to do so had been offered when Brown agreed to sign with New England. Brady didn’t sound thrilled about Michaels’s comment on Monday and said he wouldn’t get into that on Wednesday.

One wouldn’t expect Brady to have much to say about Brown’s legal issues and what that means for his spot on the team. That’s for others in the organization, although it doesn’t sound like much will be said beyond the statement issued on Tuesday night.