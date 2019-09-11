Tyler Lockett misses practice with back injury, but David Moore returns

Getty Images

The Seahawks were missing six players at Wednesday’s practice, including receiver Tyler Lockett.

Lockett has a back injury.

Safety Tedric Thompson (hamstring), defensive tackle Poona Ford (calf), center Joey Hunt (ankle), cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hamstring) and center Justin Britt (knee) also sat out practice.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (rest), defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) and defensive end L.J. Collier (ankle) were among those players who were limited.

The Seahawks did see the return of receiver David Moore, who broke a bone in his shoulder during an Aug. 22 practice. Moore practiced on a limited basis.