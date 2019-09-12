Bears told Mitchell Trubisky not to talk about loss to Packers

The Bears spent the entire offseason obsessing about a missed 43-yard field goal in January.

But they told quarterback Mitchell Trubisky not to talk about something that happened last week.

Via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears quarterback said: “I was told not to talk about the last game.”

Specifically, Trubisky had been asked to go through a failed run-pass option against the Packers last week, and he turned to a team spokesman next to him and replied: “No.”

Asked who told him not to discuss the loss to the Packers, he mentioned the spokesman “amongst other people.”

Apparently, this is part of a Bears strategy to prevent Trubisky from getting stuck on negative outcomes and proceeding to the next thing.

“Offensively, you identify the problem, you fix it and you move on,” coach Matt Nagy said. “You don’t dwell on it. I don’t deal with that well, so I’m not going to sit here and be negative. I’m not going to dwell on it; I’m going to use it.”

Trubisky seemed to have received the talking point.

“All the mistakes we made, they’re all fixable,” he said. “So we’re going to come in here with solutions, come in with a positive work attitude and go to work. And make sure we’re bouncing around at practice today, fixing our mistakes and moving on to the next game.”

While keeping the confidence of your quarterback up is a reasonable goal, telling an adult what he can and cannot talk about is a strange tactic. Or maybe Trubisky was just observing the Augusta silence.

8 responses to “Bears told Mitchell Trubisky not to talk about loss to Packers

  1. Can the Bears not see that by having to approve everything he says just reinforces the thinking that he’s not very bright?

    I know I feel it does.

  2. For those of you that are curious, the reporters still asked him questions about Thursday after the RPO question, and he politely answered each question.

    Usually when everyone else has a different opinion than me, I research the topic. I’m halfway through the All-22, and I still don’t get the frustration directed towards any one player. The play calls were weird the whole game (me thinks Howard would have won that game for us when the Packers were in nickel and dime the whole night). I don’t know whose bright idea it was to pay Cordarrelle Patterson $5M USD because he’s neither a receiver nor a running back. Cohen fumbled on the first play and then dropped a ball later. The blocking was garbage, but I assume Daniels will get better and Long will wake up.

    But Trubisky? I get it that his vision will improve and that QBs are supposed to make everyone better, but he’s not the reason the Bears lost that game. Sometimes the other team just plays better than you.

  3. Boy oh boy. Is there more of this less than adult behavior headed the way of Bear fans this year? They lost, could not score, and let’s get on to discussing the Broncos game.

  4. I LOVE that the Packers are still in his head!

    It will consume him until week 15 and then he will get crushed again.👊👏

    #GoPackGo!🏈

  5. As a Bears fan this is discouraging. I’m seeing more and more evidence that while Mitch may have NFL caliber physical ability, his mental/emotional makeup is not one of a franchise QB. I have a bad feeling my team will be redrafting at QB in the next 2-3 years.

  7. First Rule of Fight Club, what happens in Fight Club, stays in Fight Club. What we are witnessing is the beginning of an implosion. Trubisky is feeling the pressure of expectations both of the short window of his team, and also in comparison to the two guys drafted after him. He cannot and never win. Matt Nagy, brilliant guy who cannot get out of his head. Ryan Pace, there is a village in search of it’s idiot. Ted Philips, a bigger village in search of a Bigger Idiot, and the McCaskey’s, a family that is living off the great work of their patriarch.

  8. The media are the only people who obsess about the past as they need clicks for their posts. All I care is week 2 and beyond.

