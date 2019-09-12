Browns revise statement, say they’re still looking for last Sunday’s beer tosser

Getty Images

The Browns acted quickly to announce that they’d indefinitely banned a fan for throwing a beer on Titans cornerback Logan Ryan during last Sunday’s game, but further review shows they acted a little too fast.

Eric Smith said on Wednesday that he was notified of his ban by the Browns, which took him by surprise since he says he hasn’t been to a Browns game since 2010. Smith is a DJ and said he was working at a wedding at the time of the game.

Smith told the Washington Post that Browns vice president of ticket sales and service Bob Sivik said the team had identified the fan as Eric Smith and claimed it was this Eric Smith because of his red beard and forearm tattoo.

“Maybe they Googled ‘Eric Smith’ and ‘beard’ and ‘Cleveland’ or something,” Smith said. “My company has pretty good SEO, so I do come up. In one of the first pictures, you can see a tattoo on my forearm.”

The Browns said earlier this week that they believed they had identified the offending fan. Wednesday night brought a revised statement.

“Our investigation of the fan incident on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium remains ongoing,” the team said. “While we are continuing to gather information and have been in contact with multiple people as part of that process, we have not explicitly identified the individual involved or taken any formal action of punishment at this time. We will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.”

Stay tuned for the next twist in the latest episode of Law & Order: Beer Tossing Squad.