Cody Latimer misses Giants practice with calf injury

Getty Images

The Giants were down another wide receiver at Thursday’s practice.

Cody Latimer didn’t appear on the Wednesday injury report at all, but he was out of practice entirely on Thursday. A calf injury was listed as the reason for his inactivity.

The injury comes at a time when Golden Tate is serving a suspension, Sterling Shepard is in the concussion protocol and Darius Slayton is sidelined by a hamstring injury. That leaves Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, T.J. Jones and Cody Core as the healthy wideouts on the active roster.

Friday will bring more clarity about the outlook for the three injured wideouts. If all remain down, the Bills will be facing a thin wideout group on Sunday.