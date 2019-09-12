Davante Adams: We’ve got time, but I like to see results fast

Getty Images

The first outing for the 2019 Packers offense wasn’t a particularly impressive one and that’s left wide receiver Davante Adams straddling a fence as they head into this weekend’s game against the Vikings.

Adams doesn’t want to push any panic buttons after one game in an offense that was installed this offseason. At the same time, he doesn’t want to act without a sense of urgency when it comes to putting forth a better showing sooner rather than later.

“We’ve got plenty of time,” Adams said, via the team’s website. “I try not to think about that — we’ve got time — because that tends to make people drag their feet. I’m an urgent guy. I like to get better quick. I like to see results fast.”

Adams had four catches for 36 yards last weekend and getting those numbers up would be a step in the right direction for the overall results on offense in Green Bay.