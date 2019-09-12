David Bakhtiari sits out practice with back injury

Getty Images

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a back injury. He did not practice Thursday, increasing concern about his availability for Sunday.

So what do the Packers do if they don’t have Bakhtiari?

Right guard Billy Turner could move to tackle and have Lucas Patrick start at right guard, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports as the most likely scenario. The Packers also have Alex Light and right tackle Bryan Bulaga as options to play left tackle.

“I don’t know if we’re at that point right now, to be honest with you,” Bulaga said, via Demovsky. “So I don’t even want to go down that path. Obviously, Dave’s one of the best tackles in the game, so obviously whenever you remove a really good player, you’re not putting in a better player than that really good player. So it obviously hurts the front, but guys have to step up. Just like if someone gets nicked up in a game, someone’s got to go in and play. They’re expected to win and play at a high level. But to my knowledge, we’re not at that point.”