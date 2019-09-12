Derrius Guice had surgery, out indefinitely

Getty Images

Washington running back Derrius Guice met with a doctor Thursday, and decided to make it a full service visit.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Guice had surgery to trim a torn meniscus, and will be out indefinitely.

The team now has a roster decision to make, on whether to keep one open for him.

They could put him on injured reserve and bring him back in eight weeks.

Reports on the timetable for the surgery varied, with four-to-six weeks on the optimistic end and six-to-eight on the other, so whichever is closer to accurate will likely determine their decision.

Guice missed his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL in the preseason, so this is a tough blow for a team, even if it has Adrian Peterson in reserve.