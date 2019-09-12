Dolphins bring back the Tank (Carradine)

Getty Images

This time, the Dolphins cannot deny their intent to Tank.

Tank Carradine, at least.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins brought back the veteran defensive end Thursday.

Carradine was in camp with them this summer, but released at final cuts. Now, his salary for the year isn’t guaranteed, as it would have been if he was on the roster Week One.

They had an immediate positional need, when rookie Jonathan Ledbetter suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday’s practice. They placed Ledbetter on injured reserve, and may bring him back later this year.

Carradine was this offseason’s first defensive signing, but they elected to go young at final cuts.