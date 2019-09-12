Donte Moncrief looking for redemption after “worst game ever”

Getty Images

Donte Moncrief‘s first game with the Pittsburgh Steelers is one he would like to forget as soon as possible.

Moncrief managed just three catches on 10 targets in Sunday night’s regular season opener against the New England Patriots. His three catches netted just seven yards and Moncrief had a handful of passes hit his hands that he was unable to secure, including a fourth-and-one conversion and a potential touchdown.

“It’s sickening when you watch it and you know the plays that you’re supposed to make and you didn’t make them,” Moncrief said, via Mike Prisuta of the team’s website. “And you see them and you’re like, ‘Gosh, I know I gotta make that.’ The other day, after we watched that film, there was a feeling in my stomach, it hurt. I went home, went straight to sleep, it hurt me. I had to put that away.