Falcons impressed that Lindstrom played on broken foot

Getty Images

The Falcons drafted Chris Lindstrom 14th overall, hoping he’d add some toughness to their offensive line.

He did just that, even though he’s not going to be playing for at least the next eight weeks.

Via to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, the Falcons were impressed that the rookie right guard continued to play despite breaking a bone in his foot early in the third quarter of the opener.

“He told us he played on it after the game,” left tackle Jake Matthews said. “He’s a tough dude, so I’m not surprised he did that. It shows the character he has and how much he cares about the team and how well he wants to do. Obviously, it sucks he’s going to be out for a little bit.”

Lindstrom played 45 snaps in the opener, the final nine of them after the injury.

“He’s tough, and I don’t know what else you can say about the man,” right tackle and fellow first-rounder Kaleb McGary said. “That’s a hell of thing to play nine snaps on a busted foot. I wouldn’t want to. And I don’t imagine Chris really wanted to. But Chris is just so tough. He’s a hell of player. We’re lucky to have him, that’s for damn sure.”

The Falcons will likely start veteran Jamon Brown at right guard in his absence. Lindstrom was scheduled to have surgery Wednesday, and he’ll be in a walking boot for eight weeks. He’d be eligible to return in Week 10, at the soonest.