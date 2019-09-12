Freddie Kitchens on Sam Darnold: Our preparation doesn’t change

Getty Images

The Browns learned on Thursday that they won’t be facing Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday night because Darnold has been diagnosed with mononucleosis and will be out of the lineup indefinitely.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was asked if the switch from Darnold to Trevor Siemian would lead to a change in preparation for the game. Kitchens said it wouldn’t because the Browns have more than enough to worry about when it comes to getting their own house in order.

“It was very evident, we don’t need to worry about who’s playing, who’s not playing,” Kitchens said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “We’re going to prepare like we prepare. Nothing at all [will change]. We’re going to be focused on our preparation during the week the same as we would’ve been before. We’re going to try to get after the quarterback just like we did before. We try to affect the quarterback every way that we can, through coverage, through pressure.”

Kitchens added that Siemian “can play” and the Broncos went 13-11 in games that he started over the 2016 and 2017 seasons.