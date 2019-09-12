Jags expect Yannick Ngakoue to miss second straight practice

Getty Images

The Jaguars were missing a pair of defensive linemen at Wednesday’s practice, but they expect to have Calais Campbell back in action for Thursday’s workout.

The outlook isn’t as positive for Yannick Ngakoue. The team’s pre-practice injury report lists Ngakoue along with other players expected to sit out the second session of the week.

A hamstring injury is listed as the reason for Ngakoue’s negative outlook. There wasn’t an obvious sign of trouble during last Sunday’s 40-26 loss to the Chiefs, but two missed practices and the risk of aggravating a soft tissue injury by returning to play too soon aren’t suggestive of Ngakoue playing against the Texans this weekend.

Tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and tight end Josh Oliver are also expected to sit out practice with hamstring injuries. Campbell (foot), left tackle Cam Robinson (knee), defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (elbow), wide receiver Marqise Lee (knee) and linebacker Quincy Williams (knee) are expected to practice in some fashion.