Jimmy Garoppolo working to correct “little things” after return from torn ACL

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made his first regular season start in nearly a year last Sunday and he came out of it without any issues related to the torn ACL that knocked him out last year.

The 49ers also came out of the trip to Tampa with a victory, but it wasn’t a perfect daay for the quarterback. He threw an ill-advised pass across the field that Bucs cornerback Vernon Hargreaves picked off for an easy touchdown and missed open receivers on a couple of other occasions.

On the positive side, he made a good throw to Richie James for a 39-yard touchdown and said on Wednesday that he doesn’t think there are big changes needed to put more good things on the ledger against the Bengals this week.

“There are things to correct,” Garoppolo said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “I missed a couple of throws I wish I could have had back. Little things. They’re fixable, too. You just have to learn from them week to week and keep progressing.”

The throw to James was one of three throws that traveled more than 15 yards in the air and Garoppolo’s other 17 completions went 23 yards in the air combined, so that’s one area where he could progress now that he’s gotten his comeback start out of the way.