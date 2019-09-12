Julién Davenport pops up on practice report with knee injury

Getty Images

The Dolphins added offensive tackle Julién Davenport to their practice report Thursday, listing him as limited with a knee injury.

Davenport started at right tackle and played all 49 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. He was not on the practice report Wednesday.

The Dolphins took safety Walt Aikens (shoulder) off their report.

Safety Reshad Jones (ankle), receiver Albert Wilson (hip/calf) and linebacker Trent Harris (foot) remained out of practice Thursday. Safety Bobby McCain (shoulder) remained limited.

Defensive end Charles Harris (wrist) remained on the report but again was a full participant.