Le’Veon Bell proclaims his shoulder “fine, so no worries”

Getty Images

According to report earlier Thursday, an MRI of Jets running back Le'Veon Bell‘s shoulder didn’t reveal anything of concern. Bell confirmed the “great news” on Twitter.

“I got great news,” Bell wrote. “My shoulder is fine so no worries…just had to make sure everything was ready to go for Monday night. Let’s get it.”

Bell missed Thursday’s practice, but Jets coach Adam Gase said the team didn’t think Bell’s absence was for “anything worse” than soreness.

Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets this offseason, rushed for 60 yards on 17 carries in the opener against the Bills. He also caught six of his nine targets for 32 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets already know they won’t have Sam Darnold on Monday night when they play the Browns, so they need Bell to help take pressure off Trevor Siemian.