Matthew Stafford impressed by “underappreciated” Philip Rivers

Getty Images

When Philip Rivers made his first NFL start in 2006, Matthew Stafford was just starting his freshman year at Georgia.

Rivers has never missed a start since stepping on the field for the Chargers on that September afternoon and, barring an anvil falling on his head, he’ll make his 210th straight start against the Lions this weekend. That will tie Eli Manning, who was traded for Rivers on draft day in 2004, for the second longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history.

Stafford knows a thing or two about showing up every week as he’ll be making his 130th straight start this weekend and that leaves him as a member of the Philip Rivers fan club.

“I got a lot of respect for him as a player,” Stafford said, via the Detroit Free Press. “He’s a great quarterback, does a great job, I think underappreciated in a lot of aspects. And obviously like you said, the guy shows up for his team every week. Played in the AFC championship game with a torn ACL, which is incredible. I’m sure has played through a million other things that nobody knows about, too. Got to give him a lot of credit. Guy’s there, week in and week out and he’s playing at a high level. It’s impressive.”

Rivers’s appreciation level would rise if he could find his way to a Super Bowl. Stafford and the Lions would like to put a bump in that road by beating the Chargers in Detroit this Sunday.