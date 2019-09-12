Myles Garrett vows it won’t happen again after penalty for cheap shot

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett got a 15-yard penalty and easily could have been ejected on Sunday when he gave an open-handed smack to Titans tight end Delanie Walker‘s face. He says he won’t do it again.

Garrett said he lost his composure with Walker but will be more careful in the future.

“Yeah, usually I don’t let things like that get to me and I won’t let it happen again,’’ he told cleveland.com. “I’ll appeal if I get fined. Of course I at least have to try.’’

The Browns’ ugly Week One performance saw them penalized 18 times for 182 yards, the most in any NFL game in three years. Garrett isn’t the only one who needs to clean up his act.