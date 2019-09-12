Odell Beckham wary of Gregg Williams dialing up dirty hits

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham may be wearing a watch on the field again this Monday, but he won’t be able to spend much time admiring it if he follows through with his plan to keep an eye out for dirty hits.

Beckham said on Thursday that he’s going to be keeping a lookout for “cheap shots and dirty hits” because Gregg Williams is the team’s defensive coordinator. Beckham said that Williams “likes to teach” those kinds of plays and that Williams targeted him when he was running the Cleveland defense during a preseason game when a couple of years ago.

“I had players on this team telling me that that’s what he was telling them to do,” Beckham said.

Beckham was playing with an ankle injury in that game and he took a hit that made it worse. He went on to say that he thinks that injury led to the fractured ankle he suffered in October 2017 as well.

Beckham isn’t saying anything about defenses run by Williams that others haven’t said in the past and he said that Williams’s defenses have been effective aside from plays he believes cross the line. He also said he doesn’t think other teams will be able to get under the Browns’ skin and elicit a reaction that hurts their chances, although last week’s 18 penalties and Beckham’s own history suggest that the opposite might be the case.