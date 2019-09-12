Panthers-Bucs in a lightning delay

AP

The short week game is going to last a little longer.

With thunderstorms rolling through the Charlotte area, the Buccaneers-Panthers game has been suspended because of lightning.

The game was stopped midway through the first quarter (it’s still scoreless), and fans were told to clear the seating areas.

The weather has also had an impact on the NFL Network broadcast, as they’re limited to two camera angles.

That might have hampered Panthers coach Ron Rivera when he challenged a spot on quarterback Cam Newton‘s fourth-and-1 run, as there were fewer things for replay officials to look at. The play was upheld as called on the field (leaving him short), which is now empty.