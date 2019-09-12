Report: Le’Veon Bell’s MRI shows no major shoulder damage

Getty Images

With the announcement that quarterback Sam Darnold is out indefinitely due to mononucleosis, there’s little that could brighten up Thursday for the Jets.

One of the few things that could was good news about the findings from an MRI done on Le'Veon Bell‘s shoulder. Head coach Adam Gase said at a press conference on Thursday morning that the team didn’t think it was “anything worse” than soreness and that the test was being done because the team was “being a little extra cautious.”

It appears that soreness is the extent of the problem. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the MRI showed no major damage to Bell’s shoulder.

Assuming that’s the case and Bell is back on the practice field Friday, he should be on track to play against the Browns on Monday night.