Rob Gronkowski “probably had like 20 concussions”

Getty Images

Retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski isn’t playing football, but he’s doing a lot of talking.

Appearing on earlier this week on CBSN, Gronk said that he “probably had like 20 concussions” in his life, and that he remembers five “blackout” concussions.

He insists that all injuries are fixable, and he said he would let his son (if he ever has one) play football.

Speculation persists that Gronkowski will eventually return to football later this year. Despite all of his various injuries, he reiterated during the CBSN interview, “I’m fixed.”

Unless he’s referring to a different kind of fixed. Which would then make the question of whether his son would ever play football moot.