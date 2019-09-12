Rolling Stones show underscores dysfunctional relationship between 49ers, Santa Clara

Posted by Mike Florio on September 12, 2019, 1:15 PM EDT
Choose an opening line of your own that includes a pun based on a Rolling Stones song, and then keep reading.

The relationship between the 49ers and the City of Santa Clara has not gone smoothly. The latest proof of dysfunction comes from the team’s decision to share with the San Jose Mercury News letters from the Rolling Stones’ tour promoters complaining about last-minute obligations foisted on the band by the city.

Do you not want touring shows anymore?” John Morrison, site promoter and production manager of the band’s No Filter tour wrote to Levi’s Stadium general manager Jim Mercurio five days after the August 18 show. “The impression I and many others in the industry have, is your facility is getting so restrictive and dysfunctional, it’s no longer worth the effort to play there due to the myriad and random rule changes.”

The band scrapped its pyrotechnics show in response to a mandate from the City, apparently communicated to tour management in the eleventh hour, that there be no fireworks after 10:00 p.m.

The incident has become yet another example of the inability of the 49ers and Santa Clara to get along. 49ers V.P. of public affairs and strategic communications Rahul Chandhok said that the City’s behavior will make it harder to book shows.

“Her actions would have directly harmed concertgoers,” Chandhok told the Mercury News regarding City manager Deanna Santana. “Such stunts may appease Mayor [Lisa] Gillmor, but they continue to harm every Santa Clara resident.”

Santana blamed the 49ers, claiming that they “brought issues very late to the city’s attention.”

“The City has a responsibility to ensure that events comply with building and fire codes, which it did and, it is unfortunate that the [49ers] and Promoters view this regulatory function as excessive or micromanaging,” Santana told the Mercury News.

If the team and the city had a strong working relationship, incidents like this wouldn’t happen. And if/when problems arose, they’d work through them without turning then into a public spectacle. Instead, each side is trying hard to make the other look bad, and the end result each side is successful making everyone look amateurish.

The team and the city would be wise to find a way to set aside their differences. The 49ers’ 40-year lease at the venue still has 35 years to go.

12 responses to “Rolling Stones show underscores dysfunctional relationship between 49ers, Santa Clara

  1. That stadium is a terrible drive from San Francisco and the seating is atrociously designed with terrible views for day games. Doesn’t look like Santa Clara wants the 49ers either. I still can’t believe Harbaugh got them to the super bowl and they still got rid of him being their napoleon owner wanted to show who was boss.

  2. The Niners were the class of the NFL under DeBartolo. Notice how they’ve been largely unwatchable since? Not a coincidence. Jed York is a tool, and that’s being generous.

  3. Maybe the POLITICIANS will change the building/fire codes since THEY wrote them!
    SF and Santa Clara governments are terrible…because they are extreme liberals who pander to the extreme lefties.
    Clearly they loathe the 49ers because their owner is a billionaire and the 49ers embrace capitalism.

  5. The Stones need not worry as the world class Chase arena just opened in San Francisco, down the street from the amazing SF Giants Oracle Park. Both which provide a better fan experience than that misaligned erector set masquerading as a stadium.

  7. Clearly they loathe the 49ers because their owner is a billionaire and the 49ers embrace capitalism.
    ——-
    I agree with everything but this last part. The NFL loves socialism. They rely tax dollars to pay for everything. They only like capitalism when it’s time to collect the profits. Then they rely once again on volunteerism when they need an army of of taxpayers to work a city for the Super Bowl or the Draft.

  9. Maybe the POLITICIANS will change the building/fire codes since THEY wrote them!
    SF and Santa Clara governments are terrible…because they are extreme liberals who pander to the extreme lefties.
    Clearly they loathe the 49ers because their owner is a billionaire and the 49ers embrace capitalism.
    ———————————————
    ………….or, maybe they just didnt ask for a variance to the noise ordinance that every city in the developed world has…..

  10. Pyro at an open air stadium is a safety issue? Uh, as someone who has worked in production over 30 years, this is BS. Also, in every contract regarding this event, this would have been listed, one also has to complete a fire safety report, which would have been approved (or not) before the final contract to play was signed. Someone messed up here. Sounds like this dippy mayor, for what reasons, who knows? Also, the Stones only typically work with the best, and if this was a leading pyro company, likely they have worked with this venue before. C’mon man!

  12. rogerdodger99 says:
    September 12, 2019 at 1:20 pm
    That stadium is a terrible drive from San Francisco
    ————————-
    But a wonderfully short Uber from the San Jose airport if you’re an opposing team fan coming to watch your team win 🙂

