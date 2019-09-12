Ryan Mallett arrested on DWI charges

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 12, 2019, 5:58 AM EDT
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has been arrested on driving while intoxicated charges after a two-car collision.

According to the Associated Press, Mallett was arrested in Springdale, Ark. after a Tuesday night accident.

The 31-year-old Mallett was a third-round pick of the Patriots, who also had stints with the Texans and Ravens.

He eventually played in 21 games, starting eight, during a seven-year career.

He struggled sometimes with NFL defenses, but also alarm clocks.

The day after losing the starting quarterback competition to Brian Hoyer in 2015, he overslept and missed practice, blaming his phone alarm for not working. He’d later miss a team flight and was cut, but latched on with the Ravens later that year. He last turned up in a tryout for the XFL, though it’s unclear if he has a future there.

1 responses to “Ryan Mallett arrested on DWI charges

  1. Before the anti-Patriot salty mountain of hate get going on this, it may be worth noting Pats only took a chance on Mallett in 2011’s 3rd round as he’d previously projected as a 1st round. In 2013 Mallett became sole backup but only because 2013’s draft was one of the worst for QBs (Bills’ E J Manuel was the sole 1st rd pick), and thus Pats even tried out Tebow but cut him in August. In 2014 Pats draft JimmyG, and trade Mallett to Texans who were willing to risk as it just cost a conditional 6th (a 6th if he played). All the tardiness came after the trade. After Texans cut him he still somehow managed 3yrs at Ravens partly due to Flacco’s health.

