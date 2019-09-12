Ryan Mallett arrested on DWI charges

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has been arrested on driving while intoxicated charges after a two-car collision.

According to the Associated Press, Mallett was arrested in Springdale, Ark. after a Tuesday night accident.

The 31-year-old Mallett was a third-round pick of the Patriots, who also had stints with the Texans and Ravens.

He eventually played in 21 games, starting eight, during a seven-year career.

He struggled sometimes with NFL defenses, but also alarm clocks.

The day after losing the starting quarterback competition to Brian Hoyer in 2015, he overslept and missed practice, blaming his phone alarm for not working. He’d later miss a team flight and was cut, but latched on with the Ravens later that year. He last turned up in a tryout for the XFL, though it’s unclear if he has a future there.