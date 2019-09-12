Sam Darnold could be out 4-6 weeks

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will miss at least one game with mono. It’s unclear for now how long he’ll be out.

It’s generally accepted in the medical community that the symptoms (malaise and weakness) last 3-4 weeks. Spleen enlargement, which puts the organ in danger of being ruptured during contact sports, can last 4-6 weeks due to mono.

Although the risk of a ruptured spleen is low, it happened to PFT Live co-host Chris Simms without Simms having mono. No doctor will assume the risk that Darnold will potentially suffer a ruptured spleen by letting him play before it has returned to its normal size.

Having a Week Four bye helps. Still, Darnold will be missing some key games in the coming weeks, and it will be a challenge for the Jets to compete, to say the least.