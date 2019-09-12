Sam Darnold out this week with mono, maybe longer

Getty Images

Sam Darnold was out of practice yesterday with what was designated “illness.”

Now that they know which one it is, he may be out even longer.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Jets coach Adam Gase said his quarterback would miss this week’s game against the Browns after being diagnosed with mononucleosis.

Gase said Darnold could miss several weeks, and has lost a significant amount of weight.

They’ll need another quarterback, as Trevor Siemian is the only other one on the 53-man roster at the moment.