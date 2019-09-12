Sam Ficken taking day by day approach to Jets kicking job

Getty Images

Sam Ficken is going where Chandler Catanzaro, Taylor Bertolet and Kaare Vedvik have gone before.

Ficken signed with the Jets to be their kicker for this week’s game against the Browns and the team’s recent history at the position would seem to make it unwise to get too settled. Ficken said he’s focused on the task at hand and not his long-term job security at the moment.

“I think that would be the wrong way to approach it,” Ficken said, via NorthJersey.com. “I try and go in and just be myself. I’m hitting the ball really well and confident in my swing. . . . My plan is to take it day by day and don’t get over my skis.”

Jets head coach Adam Gase said that he was feeling good about Vedvik during practice last week, but “went out pregame and it was not so good.” It didn’t get any better once the game started as Vedvik missed both kicks he tried in a 17-16 loss. Gase was asked why he believes things will be better with Ficken.

“Why not?” Gase said. “Let’s go, baby. I’m thinking positive.”

We’ll see how that works out for him on Monday night.