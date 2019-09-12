Vikings promote Nate Meadors from practice squad

Getty Images

The Vikings confirmed Thursday’s report that wide receiver Josh Doctson was headed for injured reserve and also announced the identity of the player who will be replacing him on the 53-man roster.

Doctson’s departure left the Vikes with four wideouts on the active roster, but they did not bolster the unit with their corresponding move. The Vikings announced that they have promoted cornerback Nate Meadors from the practice squad.

The move comes after Mackensie Alexander missed practice on Wednesday with an elbow injury. Cornerback Mike Hughes was limited in practice after missing the opener as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL.

Meadors was signed this offseason after going undrafted out of UCLA. He returned an interception for a touchdown in Minnesota’s preseason opener, but neither that nor his other work this summer was enough to land him a spot on the opening roster.