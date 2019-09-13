Adam Gase says injured reserve not a consideration for Sam Darnold

Getty Images

There’s no concrete timetable for quarterback Sam Darnold‘s return to action after being diagnosed with mononucleosis, but the Jets don’t think it’s going to be eight weeks before he’s back.

Head coach Adam Gase was asked at a Friday press conference whether the team has considered placing Darnold on injured reserve, which would mean he’d be out for at least two months before he’d be eligible to get back on the field.

“It’s not going to be that long,” Gase said.

Gase all but ruled Darnold out for Week Three and the Jets have a bye in Week Four, so it looks like Week Five would be the earliest possible return date. Any decision about bringing Darnold back will have to take into account the fact that mono enlarges the spleen and puts it at a higher risk of rupturing in a contact sport. Gase said the team will not play Darnold until that risk subsides.

In other injury news, Gase said he expects running back Le'Veon Bell to practice on Saturday after having a shoulder MRI on Thursday. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) are less likely to practice, but it didn’t sound like that would eliminate their chances of playing on Monday night.