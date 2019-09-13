Adam Thielen named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen celebrated a win off the field last Sunday and he’s being recognized for his work off the field on Friday.

The NFLPA announced that Thielen has been named this week’s Community MVP. Thielen and his wife initiated a program with Brooklyn Center High School in Minnesota that is designed to reward academic success with athletic resources for at-risk students.

The Thielens handed out shoes to 125 students at the school this month and have pledged up to $50,000 in donations as long as those students maintain a 2.0 grade point average. That donation includes sports equipment, renovations to the school’s weight room, payment of athletic fees, gift cards for 250 athletes to use for equipment and a $1,000 scholarship to one athlete from each fall sports team.

“I’m humbled and honored to be named NFLPA Community MVP as a member of the Minnesota Vikings,” Thielen said in a statement. “Minnesota has been home for our entire lives, and we are blessed to have the ability to give back to a community that has given us so much over the years.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Thielen’s foundation and has helped create a crowdfunding campaign for the foundation. Thielen and all the other weekly honorees will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.