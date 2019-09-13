Adam Vinatieri excited for another game to get here

Getty Images

Adam Vinatieri has played a lot of games since entering the NFL in 1996, but he hasn’t had to deal with bouncing back from games like last week’s all that often.

Vinatieri missed two field goals and an extra point in the Colts’ 30-24 overtime loss to the Chargers and said after the game that he let the team down by missing those kicks. The Colts haven’t made any noise about looking for another kicker, but Vinatieri was asked on Thursday if he felt like he’s kicking for his job this week and in the future.

Vinatieri said he thinks “every single person is playing for their job” and that he’s looking forward to the chance to play for his this weekend.

“Past experiences don’t mean anything moving forward,” Vinatieri said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “But there’s been bad days along everyone’s road, and you just move on. . . . I’m excited to play another game for sure. Hopefully, we’ll have plenty of attempts, because that means we’re having a bunch of scoring opportunities, and that’s a good thing.”

While Vinatieri may downplay past experiences, his 24 year in the NFL buy him time after a bad performance that other kickers wouldn’t get. It’s not clear how much more time, but a good outing this weekend would make answering that question a less urgent matter for the Colts.