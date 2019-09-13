Bears coach says he didn’t tell Mitchell Trubisky not to talk

One of the peculiar moments of the week came when Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky told reporters that he was told not to talk about last week’s loss to the Packers.

But Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted the order did not come from him.

Via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Nagy said those instructions were not from the coaching staff.

“Let me just tell you this — it didn’t come from me,” Nagy said. “What I’m trying to say is that I think the message that was being portrayed to him was, ‘Listen, we’re on to the next deal’ And it probably came out different than how he wanted it to come out.”

Being the quarterback in Chicago means every word and deed is going to the parsed, and Trubisky was coming off a dreadful opener. But Nagy said he was different on the practice field than the podium.

“He’s out there smiling and giggling out at practice and having a good time and that, to me, is what’s important,” Nagy said. “We’re gonna be focused in meetings, and there’s going to be times where you really got to zone in and make sure you’re extremely focused — as long as you’re not letting it affect your practices. And [Wednesday] I didn’t see that at all with him.”

It might not be the biggest deal for Trubisky, but it doesn’t project an image of confident leadership when people have to circle back and translate your press conferences the next day.

13 responses to “Bears coach says he didn’t tell Mitchell Trubisky not to talk

  2. “He’s out there smiling and giggling out at practice and having a good time and that, to me, is what’s important,” Nagy said.

    ——————-

    Ok, Nagy has lost it or Trubisky needs a psyche eval or both.

  3. The Bears will still win the division, Mitch will be fine. Nagy has changed the team for the better and will lead them to another divisional title and probably sweep my Lions again. Also need to respond to this very very pitiful Lions fan from the previous article:

    nagyisterrible says:
    September 12, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    Bears go 0-2. Nagy thinks he is some kind of offensive genius but he’s in over his head. Blame the kicker again for you being an inept coach.

    00000000

    You need to get your he@d checked…calling out the Bears and Nagy when we have Patricia and our team is terrible. Did you even watch the game against Arizona?

    As a Lions fan I disagree, you’re just mad because they swept us last year and they ‘re going to sweep us again this year. Stop changing your name to hate the Bears, it’s childish and you’re a very sad Lions fan. We are the worst team in the division historically and currently.

    Lions 2030 division champs….maybe!!

  4. After getting beat up, beat down and thoroughly embarrassed on the national stage by division rival and a pillowy soft team like the Packers I wouldn’t think anyone would have to tell him not to talk.

  7. The Packers have the whole franchise rattled in Chicago.

    Order restored.✊

    #TitleTown

    #GoPackGo!🏈

  8. Mitch can bounce back and Nagy will be fine. It’s week one and the Bears started 0-1 last season too. You people need to calm down, way to excited for DA week one loss.

  11. Trubisky was and is overrated, talk of him being an MVP candidate before the season started was a joke, there are at least 15 QB’s better than he is…

  12. The Vikings are arguably the most cursed franchise, and thankfully, it will forever remain that way, but the Bears have to be the most cursed franchise at the QB position. Trubisky over Mahomes and Watson. You can’t make this stuff up.

  13. We lost 1 game. Some of you so-called fans change your stance on the Bears everytime the wind changes direction.
    Quit being so negative.

