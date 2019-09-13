Bengals list Joe Mixon as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Bengals running back Joe Mixon hurt his ankle last Sunday and did not take part in the team’s first two practices of the week, but things appear to be trending in a better direction as Sunday’s game against the 49ers approaches.

Mixon returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday and drew a questionable tag on the team’s final injury report of the week. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said earlier in the week that the team would manage Mixon’s practice work in order to enhance Mixon’s chances of playing, so the upgrade to end the week would seem to be a good sign for Sunday.

The Bengals also listed running back Trayveon Williams (foot) and safety Clayton Fejedelem (ankle) as questionable.

Wide receiver A.J. Green remains out with an ankle injury and left tackle Cordy Glenn will miss his second straight game with a concussion.