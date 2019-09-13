Bill Belichick mum on plans for Antonio Brown on Sunday

AP

The NFL won’t keep receiver Antonio Brown on the sidelines for Sunday. Will the Patriots?

Predictably, coach Bill Belichick declined to delve into that subject during a Friday press conference with reporters.

“Are the plans to have Antonio Brown play on Sunday?” Belichick was asked by a reporter, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

“We’ll do what’s best for the team,” Belichick replied.

“Will it be best for the team to have Antonio play?”

“We’ll determine that,” Belichick said. “I’m not going to hand out a copy of the game plan here.”

Although Belichick arguably didn’t strike the right tone when fielding questions earlier this week about the lawsuit filed against Brown for sexual assault and rape, questions about whether and to what extent Brown will play on Sunday should go nowhere.