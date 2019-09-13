Bruce Arians calls Devin White “day-to-day” with MCL sprain

Getty Images

On Thursday night, there was word that Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White avoided a major injury when he left the team’s win over the Panthers with a knee injury.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed that is the case on Friday. White went for an MRI that showed no severe damage to the knee.

“So far, it looks like a grade-one . . . MCL [sprain], so it’ll be day-to-day,” Arians said, via the team’s website. “As strong as he is, I don’t know how much time he’ll miss.”

The Bucs get some extra time off after playing on a Thursday night, which should help White’s chances of getting well in time to play in Tampa’s next game. It also means it will be some time before anyone will know how good those chances are and Arians said the team will “keep our fingers crossed” until that happens.