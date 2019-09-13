Bucs hang on for ugly win over Panthers

AP

It’s fitting that this game finished on Friday the 13th.

It was a horror movie for both teams throughout the night, but mostly for the Panthers.

The Buccaneers held on for a 20-14 win over the Panthers, on a night when neither team was capable of moving the ball efficiently, and there was a 27-minute lightning delay to set the mood.

The Panthers actually outgained the Bucs 352-289, but the two teams were a combined 5-of-26 on third downs.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had a wretched night, completing less than half his passes (25-of-51) and only attempting two runs. While his surgically repaired shoulder may not be a problem, he looked like his preseason foot injury kept him from being an option in the run game at all (when he’s most effective as a passer). He also didn’t do much of a job selling the fake on their attempted trick play on fourth-and-1 with the game on the line.

The Panthers scored all their points on field goals and a safety, and the Bucs were happy to take the gift.

Peyton Barber ran for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Jameis Winston didn’t turn it over, which was all the Bucs needed.

Now, our friends in London get to wait for the sequel.