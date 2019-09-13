Cam Newton: Hard to look our defense in the eye with how our offense played

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that if his defensive teammates are unhappy with him, he can’t blame them.

Newton said after Thursday night’s 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers that he feels like the offense let the defense down.

“It’s hard to look defensive guys in their eyes after a game like this because offensively we didn’t hold up our end of the bargain,” Newton said. “We just didn’t uphold our end and we’re past due. Special teams had a good return, defensively was stout all game, but all fingers are just pointing back to me specifically and our offense.”

Newton said he is putting the loss to the Bucs on himself.

“I didn’t get the job done tonight and it’s frustrating. I wish I could say something other than that but that’s the facts,” Newton said.

The other fact is that the Panthers are 0-2. Newton needs to find a solution, soon.