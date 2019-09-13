Chargers wideout Mike Williams, kicker Michael Badgley questionable

Getty Images

The Chargers have a handful of questionables for Sunday’s game against the Lions, but a few they’ll be monitoring closely in the next two days.

Via Eric Williams of ESPN.com, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said wide receiver Mike Williams would be a game-time decision. He’s listed as questionable with a knee injury.

“I just need to see that he can go out and play, and not hurt himself,” Lynn said. “He has a couple more days, so we’ll go day by day.”

Also, Chargers kicker Michael Badgley kicked during Friday’s practice, and hopes his groin injury doesn’t flare up again. The Chargers had to turn to punter Ty Long last week.

“I kicked well with the team today, but I’ll see how it goes and see how I feel,” Badgley said.

The Chargers have ruled tight end Hunter Henry out, and cornerback Michael Davis is doubtful. Also questionable are Denzel Perryman, Jatavis Brown, Roderic Teamer, Isaac Rochell, and Geremy Davis.