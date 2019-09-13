Christian McCaffrey has played every offensive snap in first two games

Posted by Josh Alper on September 13, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey played the most snaps of any running back in the NFL last season, which led the Panthers to talk about cutting back on his snaps at various points in the offseason.

Through two games, that’s been all talk and no action. McCaffrey has played all 146 offensive snaps that Carolina has taken over the first two weeks of the season.

McCaffrey had 29 touches against the Rams in the season-opening loss and 18 in Thursday night’s 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers. That puts him on pace for 376 touches over the entire season, which is up from last year and in line with offensive coordinator Norv Turner’s vow not to “minimize” McCaffrey’s workload.

Turner and head coach Ron Rivera also said that the team needs to get others on the field to spell McCaffrey, however, and the Panthers haven’t found that person yet. Jordan Scarlett played five snaps alongside McCaffrey in the opener, but the team has otherwise avoided using other tailbacks in the opening stages of the 2019 season.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Christian McCaffrey has played every offensive snap in first two games

  1. Man, I hate to see the Cats wear this young man down like this. At the rate he’s being hammered in every game, he’s never going to even see a second contract with the kind of money he’s already earning. #Sad!

  2. Norv on his way to Ricky Williamsing him. So obvious question. When is someone going to ask Rivera about this Norv Turner hire? It’s been an unmitigated disaster. Shula isn’t flashy, but he fit with that team and Newton.

  4. My guess which is worth two cents maybe. I think Cam is wearing a back support limiting his passing action and preventing him from running thus, Mac has to take up that slack. Plus didnt look like they have a crop of talented receivers on that team so he is filling that role too

  6. At this rate they’re going to have him out of the NFL within 3 years. Take the position where guys wear out the fastest THEN proceed to play the guy every single play.

  7. As a Steelers fan, and I hate to say this, but here is where Bill Belichik has left all other coaches in the dust. Just like Tomlin depended on Bell, Rivera depends on McCafrrey, Rams depend on Gurley, Cowboy depend of Elliot, and on. Bill learned a long time ago, that if that one player can be taken away, then a huge part of your offense is gone. So, he has RB by committee who all create their own types of headaches for the opposing defense.

    See what Bill did in week 1 to my Steelers, from Rex Buckhead, to James white, to Sony Michel. People keep saying this is a copycat league, lol, but really, there are just a handful of really good coaches.

    McCaffrey better try to get paid now before the Panthers try to give him a low blow deal.

  8. Great way to plan a season, he should begin his hold out NOW! Panthers are a poorly run organization, no variety just run players into the ground. They think that because Steve Smith lasted so long it is a good practice. Dumb as Cam’s wardrobe.

  9. Norv, retire (again) and go fishing. Your style is no longer effective, why do you think Zimmer was always mad at you? You need variety to support what works. You get beat by any new thought process another coach comes up with.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!