Cowboys have talked to Dolphins, presumably about Minkah Fitzpatrick

Getty Images

The Dolphins have given Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade. The Cowboys could use an upgrade at safety.

So have the Cowboys had conversations with the Dolphins the past 24 hours?

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones answered, “Yeah,” when asked that question on 105.3 The Fan on Friday but wouldn’t comment on specifics and didn’t use Fitzpatrick’s name. Jones added that he talks to other teams all the time.

“We always . . . when you hear rumors, you get calls,” Jones said on his radio show, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “You have conversations between myself, Jerry [Jones], Will [McClay]. We’re always checking around and seeing what’s going on. We have a pretty steady diet of visiting with other teams. We’re always trying to improve our roster.”

Fitzpatrick is represented by Joel Segal, who also represents Cowboys players Amari Cooper and Taco Charlton. The Cowboys have worked on a contract extension for Cooper, and they could deal Charlton, a first-round pick in 2017 who was a healthy scratch last week.

The Dolphins made Fitzpatrick the 11th overall choice in 2018. They reportedly are seeking a first-round pick in return for Fitzpatrick.

The Cowboys gave up their 2019 first-round pick last October in a trade with the Raiders for Cooper.

The Cowboys host the Dolphins in Week Three.